Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Director Purchases $1,004,400.00 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KZR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 1,060,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,281. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD.

