Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KIKOF opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09.

Kikkoman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

