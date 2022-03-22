Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:KIKOF opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09.
Kikkoman Company Profile (Get Rating)
