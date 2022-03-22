Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $23,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

