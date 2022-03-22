Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 375

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 375 ($4.94) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Kingfisher stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 72,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,325. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

