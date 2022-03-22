Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Trevor Folsom Purchases 118,000 Shares

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) insider Trevor Folsom purchased 118,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,080.00 ($92,651.85).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

Get Kip McGrath Education Centres alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Kip McGrath Education Centres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.