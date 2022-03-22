Kleros Price Tops $0.0872 (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $54.19 million and $1.34 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002434 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

