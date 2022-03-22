Klimatas Trading Down 41.8% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,098.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

