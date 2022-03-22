Knights Group (LON:KGH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $180.00

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 181.17 ($2.39), with a volume of 1489263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.81).

A number of research firms have commented on KGH. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knights Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 495 ($6.52).

Get Knights Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 399.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The firm has a market cap of £151.99 million and a PE ratio of 50.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

In other news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($888,625.59).

About Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.