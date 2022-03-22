Knowles (NYSE:KN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.69

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and traded as low as $21.56. Knowles shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 644,931 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $24,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Knowles by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

