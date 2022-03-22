Knowles (NYSE:KN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.69

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and traded as low as $21.56. Knowles shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 644,931 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $24,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Knowles by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Knowles (NYSE:KN)
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
