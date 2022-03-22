Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Kohl’s stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

