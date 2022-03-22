Komodo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $66.91 million and $2.14 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00416034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00097486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00106042 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004561 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007336 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,758,907 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

