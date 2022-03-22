Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.06 ($44.03).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

