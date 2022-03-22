Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,363 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 653% compared to the typical daily volume of 712 call options.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 110,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.