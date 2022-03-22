Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,363 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 653% compared to the typical daily volume of 712 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 110,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

