Kore Group (KORE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KORE opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Kore Group has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47.

Get Kore Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KORE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kore Group (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.