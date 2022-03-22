Lake Street Capital Downgrades Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) to Hold

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Get Akerna alerts:

KERN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 17,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.