Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s current price.

LW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.