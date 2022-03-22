Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.40), with a volume of 210,250 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £124.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

