Lanceria Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Lanceria has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $2.21 million and $46,212.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.50 or 0.07019078 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,586.34 or 0.99655592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.