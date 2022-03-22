Landbox One Day Volume Reaches $12.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $88,845.47 and $12.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.31 or 0.07040434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.12 or 0.99920440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

