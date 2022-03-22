Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Shares Up 4.2%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.40. 3,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.
Larsen & Toubro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Larsen & Toubro (LTOUF)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Larsen & Toubro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larsen & Toubro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.