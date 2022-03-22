Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $99,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,398 shares of company stock worth $20,518,235. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

