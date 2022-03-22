Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $283.78

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.78 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 270.75 ($3.56). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.59), with a volume of 7,036,131 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.52) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350.75 ($4.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,012.24). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.37), for a total transaction of £202,536.96 ($266,636.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

