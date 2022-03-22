Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.75 ($4.62).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,012.24). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.37), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($266,636.33). Insiders bought 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976 over the last three months.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.59) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.