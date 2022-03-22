Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.23% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter.

LVHD traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

