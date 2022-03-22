Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Price Reaches $0.0004

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lendefi (new)

Lendefi (new) launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

