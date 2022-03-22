LHT Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $112,423.28 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007802 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.