Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,144 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 1.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ingredion worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

