Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 950 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $236.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

