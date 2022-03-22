Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 482,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

