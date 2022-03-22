Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 3.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $24,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 295,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

