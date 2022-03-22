Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,706,000 after buying an additional 931,507 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 686,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,114,000 after buying an additional 551,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 441,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

