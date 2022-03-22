Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $369.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

