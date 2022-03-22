Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 7,316 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. NorthWestern comprises 1.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of NorthWestern worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

