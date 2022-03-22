Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TENB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $1,778,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.14 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,666 shares of company stock worth $8,584,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

