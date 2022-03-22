Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,818,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,636,000 after acquiring an additional 714,894 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.57, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

