Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

MRK opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

