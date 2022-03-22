Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after buying an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after buying an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners Plc acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $79,081,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,504,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

