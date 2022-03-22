Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $18.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 106,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.