Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after buying an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,602,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 30.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,068,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,999,000 after buying an additional 715,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 295.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.