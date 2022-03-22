Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE:O opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.82.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

