Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up about 1.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amdocs worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

