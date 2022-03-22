Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,092,000 after buying an additional 78,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $283.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.