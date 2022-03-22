Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $3,374,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

