Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,758,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $397.92 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.74 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

