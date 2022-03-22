Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 104,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

