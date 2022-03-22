Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

