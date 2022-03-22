Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,072,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 165,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NYSE:HR opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.56%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.