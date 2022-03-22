Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

RSG stock opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.15.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.