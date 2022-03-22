Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.85. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

