Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 166.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.30 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.55. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

